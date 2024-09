The Batch of the Year from The Trichome Collective is here to remind you that life doesn’t have to be a dumpster fire 24/7. Each gummy is like a mini-vacation to Flavor Town, with Champagne Mango and Guava leading the charge. With 72.48% THC and 5.59% CBG, this is not your grandma’s relaxation remedy — unless your grandma’s a total legend. Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool are basically the Avengers of terpenes, swooping in to save your day with a side of chill. Whether you’re looking to make a tough day disappear or just want to forget that embarrassing thing you said in 8th grade, these gummies have your back. So kick back, relax, and let your inner zen master take the wheel — you’ve earned it.

read more