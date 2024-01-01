Dive into the deep end with 710 Labs' Biesel batch, a tantalizing blend of Shark Haze and Sour Diesel strains. This batch is sure to make a splash with its potent THC content of 71.04% and a touch of CBG at 2.48%. The terpene profile of Biesel is a real jaws-dropper, with a 6.58% composition dominated by Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene. These gummies are designed to captivate your senses and leave you wanting more. With flavors like Grape Punch and Watermelon, Biesel takes your taste buds on a deep-sea adventure, satisfying your cravings with every chew and invigorating your mind. So grab your tins of Biesel and get ready to embark on a flavor expedition that will have you hooked like a great white on a seal.

Show more