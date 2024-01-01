Dive into the deep end with 710 Labs' Biesel batch, a tantalizing blend of Shark Haze and Sour Diesel strains. This batch is sure to make a splash with its potent THC content of 71.04% and a touch of CBG at 2.48%. The terpene profile of Biesel is a real jaws-dropper, with a 6.58% composition dominated by Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene. These gummies are designed to captivate your senses and leave you wanting more. With flavors like Grape Punch and Watermelon, Biesel takes your taste buds on a deep-sea adventure, satisfying your cravings with every chew and invigorating your mind. So grab your tins of Biesel and get ready to embark on a flavor expedition that will have you hooked like a great white on a seal.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.