Egozi’s Big Body Gelatti is basically a "Do Not Disturb" sign for your brain, except tastier. With 71.45% THC and a terpene trio featuring Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, these gummies are the perfect excuse to cancel plans you didn’t want to attend in the first place. The Blueberry and Passion Fruit flavors are a delightful bonus, because who doesn’t need a little tropical getaway while Netflix asks if you’re still watching? Whether you’re pretending to be productive or just need a break from pretending, Big Body Gelatti will have you feeling like a master of relaxation. It’s like hitting the snooze button on life, but without the annoying alarm afterward. So, take a seat, grab a gummy, and let your worries take the day off.

