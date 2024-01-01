Prepare to be consumed by the flames of Black Inferno, a batch by Summit that will ignite your senses and leave you craving more. Crafted from a mix of Black Dahlia and Inferno OG strains, these gummies are as dark and fiery as they come. Just like fire can both create and destroy, this batch will set your passion ablaze and take you on a wild adventure. With a terpene percentage of 3.29%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, these gummies are a powerful force to be reckoned with. The THC level of 76.94% and massive CBG level of 8.15% will leave you feeling euphoric and uplifted, ready to conquer anything that comes your way. So, grab a tin of Black Inferno and let the flames of desire guide you to new heights.

