Get ready to unlock the full potential of your taste buds with Black Maple #22 gummies from In House Melts. These gummies are like Willy Wonka’s golden ticket, except instead of a chocolate factory, you’re exploring a tropical paradise of Papaya and Tropical Punch. With a terpene percentage of 7.65%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Pinene, these gummies are the Usain Bolt of the flavor race. And with THC levels of 69.62%, you'll be floating like a butterfly and stinging like a bee. Plus, with a CBG level of 3.36%, you're also getting a dose of wellness with your high. Grab a tin of Black Maple #22 gummies and let's go for gold!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.