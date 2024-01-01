Get ready to unlock the full potential of your taste buds with Black Maple #22 gummies from In House Melts. These gummies are like Willy Wonka’s golden ticket, except instead of a chocolate factory, you’re exploring a tropical paradise of Papaya and Tropical Punch. With a terpene percentage of 7.65%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Pinene, these gummies are the Usain Bolt of the flavor race. And with THC levels of 69.62%, you'll be floating like a butterfly and stinging like a bee. Plus, with a CBG level of 3.36%, you're also getting a dose of wellness with your high. Grab a tin of Black Maple #22 gummies and let's go for gold!

Show more