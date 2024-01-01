Buckle up folks, we're about to take a magic carpet ride on a velvet rainbow! Enter Black Velvet Rozay, Antero's swanky new batch that is as smooth as a baby's bottom and as luxurious as a silk-lined tuxedo. It's a fusion of Black Velvet and Rotten Rozay strains that will leave you lounging on cloud nine. Its terpene profile is like the Jackson 5 of the cannabis world, with Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene stealing the show. It's perfect for that post-work unwind or as a nightcap to lull you into dreamland. Rumor has it, it'll make you feel as snug as a bug in a rug!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.