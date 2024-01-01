Buckle up folks, we're about to take a magic carpet ride on a velvet rainbow! Enter Black Velvet Rozay, Antero's swanky new batch that is as smooth as a baby's bottom and as luxurious as a silk-lined tuxedo. It's a fusion of Black Velvet and Rotten Rozay strains that will leave you lounging on cloud nine. Its terpene profile is like the Jackson 5 of the cannabis world, with Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene stealing the show. It's perfect for that post-work unwind or as a nightcap to lull you into dreamland. Rumor has it, it'll make you feel as snug as a bug in a rug!

Show more