Get ready to blast off to flavor town with Mountain Select's zingy Blackberry Sour liquid gummies simple syrup batch! This concoction, a hybrid love child of Blackberry Banana Kush and Chem 4, is like Batman and Superman joining forces for an epic mission. With a terpene percentage of 7.10%, this sauce is oozing with flavor and potential. The leading trio of terpenes is like a haymaker in a boxing match. And with THC levels at a mind-boggling 76.89%, prepare yourself for a cerebral rodeo. Whether you're sipping, munching, or gulping, this batch will give you a roller coaster ride that'll have you saying "Yeehaw!" in no time
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.