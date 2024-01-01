Get ready to blast off to flavor town with Mountain Select's zingy Blackberry Sour liquid gummies simple syrup batch! This concoction, a hybrid love child of Blackberry Banana Kush and Chem 4, is like Batman and Superman joining forces for an epic mission. With a terpene percentage of 7.10%, this sauce is oozing with flavor and potential. The leading trio of terpenes is like a haymaker in a boxing match. And with THC levels at a mind-boggling 76.89%, prepare yourself for a cerebral rodeo. Whether you're sipping, munching, or gulping, this batch will give you a roller coaster ride that'll have you saying "Yeehaw!" in no time

