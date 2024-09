Binske brought their A-game with this Chimera x Sugar Cane Blazy Susan & Dialed In... Give Back batch, and the effects are a level up — instant power-up without the side quests. With 72.08% THC, this isn’t your average gummy; it’s the kind of thing that makes everything from grocery shopping to Netflix binges feel like an event. The terpenes (Limonene, Linalool, and Pinene) are like your personal entourage, keeping you uplifted, relaxed, and focused all at the same time. And don’t sleep on that 4.35% CBG—it’s like the chill friend who’s always there to remind you that everything’s cool. Whether you’re looking to knock out a creative project or just kick back and watch the clouds go by, this batch has your back. The Fruit Punch and Pineapple Cooler flavors are a nice bonus, making each bite a tropical escape. So go ahead, level up your day—no cheat codes required.

