"Ready to unleash your inner genius? Dive into In House Melts' Blue N*rdz! This indica strain, a brilliant fusion of Blue Sherb and Z, boasts a THC level of 73.93% and a terpene profile of 8.11% that promises to elevate your mind and soothe your soul.



With flavors of Blueberry and Papaya dancing on your palate, each gummy delivers a burst of fruity delight that’s both refreshing and relaxing. The top terpenes—Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool—work together to create a tranquil experience, melting away stress while keeping your creativity flowing.



At 0.88% CBG, clarity meets calm, making this the perfect choice for a laid-back evening or a chill creative session. So, grab your Blue N*rdz and let your imagination soar!"

