Buckle up, my friend! You're about to embark on a cosmic ride to the center of the flavor universe with The Flower Collective's Blueberry Limon gummies. These gummies are like a starship for your taste buds, powered by the intergalactic strain of Blueberry Limon. With a terpene trifecta of Caryophyllene, Myrcene, and Terpinolene making up 4.68% of the mix, these babies are the rocket fuel for your journey. THC levels on board? A whopping 68.75%, with a sprinkle of CBG at 0.86% for good measure. So, put on your spacesuit and float into the wild blue yonder with Blueberry Limon gummies!

Show more