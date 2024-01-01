Buckle up, my friend! You're about to embark on a cosmic ride to the center of the flavor universe with The Flower Collective's Blueberry Limon gummies. These gummies are like a starship for your taste buds, powered by the intergalactic strain of Blueberry Limon. With a terpene trifecta of Caryophyllene, Myrcene, and Terpinolene making up 4.68% of the mix, these babies are the rocket fuel for your journey. THC levels on board? A whopping 68.75%, with a sprinkle of CBG at 0.86% for good measure. So, put on your spacesuit and float into the wild blue yonder with Blueberry Limon gummies!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.