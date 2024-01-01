Get ready to boogie at the Boogie T show at Red Rocks on Saturday, March 30th! Our batch of Boogie T gummies from In House Melts is the perfect companion for this honky-tonkin, bass-heavy event. These gummies will give you a body high that's perfect for getting you pumped to party with friends on the Rocks. With a mix of Apple Jack and Mob Boss strains, you'll feel like you're on top of the world, or at least on top of the Rocks! The 7.90% terpene profile, featuring Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Pinene, adds clarity, euphoria and warm feelings to your high. And with THC levels at a whopping 74.52%, you can expect a potent and uplifting buzz that will keep you grooving all night long. So grab a tin of Boogie T gummies and get ready to dance the night away at Red Rocks!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.