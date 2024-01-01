Get ready to unleash your inner Bash Bros with Boulder Built's Boulder Bash gummies. This batch, a mix of Pink Animal Mints, Liquid Imagination, and Pink Grapes strains, is like a Grape Punch and Strawberry knockout combo that will have you hitting it out of the park. Just like the legendary baseball duo, Jose Canseco and Mark McGwire, these gummies are all about power and crushing it. With a terpene percentage of 3.54%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, these gummies offer an uplifting and energetic high to get you through your day. And with THC levels at 72.37% and CBG at 2.74%, you can expect a high that will have you feeling like a true champion. So grab a tin of Boulder Bash gummies and get ready to knock it out of the park with every bite. It's time to show the world what you're made of!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.