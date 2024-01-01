Get ready to unleash your inner Bash Bros with Boulder Built's Boulder Bash gummies. This batch, a mix of Pink Animal Mints, Liquid Imagination, and Pink Grapes strains, is like a Grape Punch and Strawberry knockout combo that will have you hitting it out of the park. Just like the legendary baseball duo, Jose Canseco and Mark McGwire, these gummies are all about power and crushing it. With a terpene percentage of 3.54%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, these gummies offer an uplifting and energetic high to get you through your day. And with THC levels at 72.37% and CBG at 2.74%, you can expect a high that will have you feeling like a true champion. So grab a tin of Boulder Bash gummies and get ready to knock it out of the park with every bite. It's time to show the world what you're made of!

Show more