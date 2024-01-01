Get ready to indulge in a batch of Bubba's Kush Bubbaberry Cupcakes, where the flavors of blueberry and tropical punch collide in a burst of fruity goodness. These gummies will transport you back to the 1980s when Hubba Bubba Bubbaberry gum first hit the shelves. Just like the iconic gum, these gummies are known for their vibrant and fruity taste. But instead of blowing bubbles, these gummies will blow your mind with their potent effects. This batch is perfect for a relaxing night in, as it leans towards a more body-focused high. So grab a tin of Bubbaberry Cupcakes, kick back, and let the therapeutic relief wash over you like a wave of nostalgia.

