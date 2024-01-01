Get ready to indulge in a batch of Bubba's Kush Bubbaberry Cupcakes, where the flavors of blueberry and tropical punch collide in a burst of fruity goodness. These gummies will transport you back to the 1980s when Hubba Bubba Bubbaberry gum first hit the shelves. Just like the iconic gum, these gummies are known for their vibrant and fruity taste. But instead of blowing bubbles, these gummies will blow your mind with their potent effects. This batch is perfect for a relaxing night in, as it leans towards a more body-focused high. So grab a tin of Bubbaberry Cupcakes, kick back, and let the therapeutic relief wash over you like a wave of nostalgia.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.