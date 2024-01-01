Gear up to groove with your Buds on the Rocks from iion Cannabis! These gummies are your ultimate pals for an evening of melodies and merriment, teleporting you to a universe of flawless amphitheaters and breathtaking mountain panoramas. With a blend of strains like Chimera and Waffles, these gummies offer a potent mix of THC (71.84%) and CBG (3.42%) that will have you feeling like a rock idol, on the rocks. The terpene profile, with dominant notes of Caryophyllene, Linalool, and Myrcene at 3.45%, adds an element of intrigue to the journey. And with flavors like Sour Apple and Starfruit, these gummies are as delicious as they are potent. So, grab your tin of Buds on the Rocks, and prepare to rock out on the rocks!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.