Gear up to groove with your Buds on the Rocks from iion Cannabis! These gummies are your ultimate pals for an evening of melodies and merriment, teleporting you to a universe of flawless amphitheaters and breathtaking mountain panoramas. With a blend of strains like Chimera and Waffles, these gummies offer a potent mix of THC (71.84%) and CBG (3.42%) that will have you feeling like a rock idol, on the rocks. The terpene profile, with dominant notes of Caryophyllene, Linalool, and Myrcene at 3.45%, adds an element of intrigue to the journey. And with flavors like Sour Apple and Starfruit, these gummies are as delicious as they are potent. So, grab your tin of Buds on the Rocks, and prepare to rock out on the rocks!

