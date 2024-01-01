Experience the ultimate indulgence with the Cakes batch from Soiku Bano. These gummies are a treat for both your taste buds and your mind. With a terpene percentage of 7.39%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, these gummies offer a delightful aroma and taste that will uplift your spirits and leave you feeling energized. With THC levels at 72.5% and CBG levels at 4.35%, you can expect a potent and invigorating effect that will help you stay focused and motivated throughout the day. Whether you need a boost of creativity or a pick-me-up during a long day, the Cakes batch has got you covered. So grab a tin and savor the delicious flavors while enjoying the uplifting effects of this incredible batch.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.