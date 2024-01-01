Experience the ultimate indulgence with the Cakes batch from Soiku Bano. These gummies are a treat for both your taste buds and your mind. With a terpene percentage of 7.39%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, these gummies offer a delightful aroma and taste that will uplift your spirits and leave you feeling energized. With THC levels at 72.5% and CBG levels at 4.35%, you can expect a potent and invigorating effect that will help you stay focused and motivated throughout the day. Whether you need a boost of creativity or a pick-me-up during a long day, the Cakes batch has got you covered. So grab a tin and savor the delicious flavors while enjoying the uplifting effects of this incredible batch.

