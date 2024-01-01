Get ready to have your taste buds blown away by Cap Junky, the batch of gummies that brings together the irresistible flavors of Mimosa and Sangria. These gummies are like a party in your mouth, with a terpene percentage of 7.02% that includes Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool. Packed with a THC level of 74.13% and CBG at 3.20%, this batch is a powerhouse of potency. Just like a superhero team-up, the combination of Alien Cookies and Kush Mints #11 creates a dynamic duo that will leave you feeling like a champion. So grab your tin of Cap Junky gummies and get ready to conquer the day.

