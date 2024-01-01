Get ready to have your taste buds blown away by Cap Junky, the batch of gummies that brings together the irresistible flavors of Mimosa and Sangria. These gummies are like a party in your mouth, with a terpene percentage of 7.02% that includes Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool. Packed with a THC level of 74.13% and CBG at 3.20%, this batch is a powerhouse of potency. Just like a superhero team-up, the combination of Alien Cookies and Kush Mints #11 creates a dynamic duo that will leave you feeling like a champion. So grab your tin of Cap Junky gummies and get ready to conquer the day.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.