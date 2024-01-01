Watch out for the Chemodo dragon! This batch of gummies from The Flower Collective is like a mythical creature that combines the best of both worlds. Just like the fictional creature it's named after, the Chemodo Dragon gummies are a unique blend of two strains, Chemdawg #4 and Gupta Kush. The flavors of these gummies are like a tropical paradise, with hints of Papaya and Starfruit that will make your taste buds dance like a dragon. With a terpene percentage of 7.23%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Myrcene, these gummies are sure to take you on a wild ride. The cannabinoid numbers are also impressive, with THC at 66.9% and CBG at 2.57%. So, get ready to experience the powerful bite of the Chemodo Dragon and let it transport you to a world of relaxation and euphoria.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.