Watch out for the Chemodo dragon! This batch of gummies from The Flower Collective is like a mythical creature that combines the best of both worlds. Just like the fictional creature it's named after, the Chemodo Dragon gummies are a unique blend of two strains, Chemdawg #4 and Gupta Kush. The flavors of these gummies are like a tropical paradise, with hints of Papaya and Starfruit that will make your taste buds dance like a dragon. With a terpene percentage of 7.23%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Myrcene, these gummies are sure to take you on a wild ride. The cannabinoid numbers are also impressive, with THC at 66.9% and CBG at 2.57%. So, get ready to experience the powerful bite of the Chemodo Dragon and let it transport you to a world of relaxation and euphoria.

