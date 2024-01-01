Prepare to be slimed! Not by a ghost, but by the Cherry Slimeade batch from Host Cannabis. These gummies are as delightful as finding a forgotten packet of fruit snacks in your pocket. With a mind-high that's more uplifting than a motivational speaker on caffeine, this batch is the perfect sidekick for your artistic endeavors or Indiana Jones-style adventures. The terpene trio of Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Terpinolene, along with a THC level of 71.99% and CBG of 2.09%, will keep you sharp as a tack and as focused as a cat on a laser pointer. Grab a tin of Cherry Slimeade and let your imagination soar higher than a sugar rush!

