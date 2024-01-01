Prepare to be slimed! Not by a ghost, but by the Cherry Slimeade batch from Host Cannabis. These gummies are as delightful as finding a forgotten packet of fruit snacks in your pocket. With a mind-high that's more uplifting than a motivational speaker on caffeine, this batch is the perfect sidekick for your artistic endeavors or Indiana Jones-style adventures. The terpene trio of Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Terpinolene, along with a THC level of 71.99% and CBG of 2.09%, will keep you sharp as a tack and as focused as a cat on a laser pointer. Grab a tin of Cherry Slimeade and let your imagination soar higher than a sugar rush!
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.