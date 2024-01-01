Prepare to be swept away by the gummy goodness of Bonsai Cultivation's batch of Chocolate Rainbows. With flavors like Blue Ice and Passion Fruit, they offer a taste that will make your taste buds sing. Packed with a terpene percentage of 3.64%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, these gummies deliver a one-of-a-kind experience. The THC level of 69.19% and CBG level of 1.39% ensure a potent high that will leave you feeling relaxed and uplifted. Whether you need some pain relief or just want to enhance your workout, these gummies are the perfect choice. So, grab a tin of Chocolate Rainbows and let the gummy adventure begin!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.