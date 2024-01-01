Prepare to be swept away by the gummy goodness of Bonsai Cultivation's batch of Chocolate Rainbows. With flavors like Blue Ice and Passion Fruit, they offer a taste that will make your taste buds sing. Packed with a terpene percentage of 3.64%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, these gummies deliver a one-of-a-kind experience. The THC level of 69.19% and CBG level of 1.39% ensure a potent high that will leave you feeling relaxed and uplifted. Whether you need some pain relief or just want to enhance your workout, these gummies are the perfect choice. So, grab a tin of Chocolate Rainbows and let the gummy adventure begin!

