Prepare to be dazzled by the magic of City Parks Best from HCH. These gummies, with flavors like Fruit Punch and Tropical Punch, are like pulling a rabbit out of a hat for your taste buds. With Animal Mints and Kush Mints working behind the scenes, this batch is like a magic show in your mouth. Boasting a massive terpene percentage of 6.04%, and a THC of 73.11%, these gummies promise a body high that's as enchanting as a David Copperfield trick. With a CBG of 1.39%, they might just perform a disappearing act on your pain. So, grab a tin of these gummies and prepare to be amazed!

