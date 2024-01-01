Prepare to be dazzled by the magic of City Parks Best from HCH. These gummies, with flavors like Fruit Punch and Tropical Punch, are like pulling a rabbit out of a hat for your taste buds. With Animal Mints and Kush Mints working behind the scenes, this batch is like a magic show in your mouth. Boasting a massive terpene percentage of 6.04%, and a THC of 73.11%, these gummies promise a body high that's as enchanting as a David Copperfield trick. With a CBG of 1.39%, they might just perform a disappearing act on your pain. So, grab a tin of these gummies and prepare to be amazed!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.