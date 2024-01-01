Get ready to be swept away by the Cookie Blizzard batch from In House Melts. This batch is a snowstorm of cookies, combining the flavors of Snowball and Ore*z strains. But don't be fooled by their innocent appearance, because these gummies pack a punch with a THC percentage of 72.34% and a CBG percentage of 5.35%. The terpene profile of this batch is dominated by Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Terpinolene, giving it a unique flavor and stoney, relaxing effects. With the added flavors of Mimosa and Watermelon, these gummies will transport you to a tropical paradise while still satisfying your sweet tooth. So grab a tin of Cookie Blizzard gummies and let this batch take you on a sweet and euphoric journey. Just be careful not to get caught in the blizzard, or you might find yourself in a cookie-induced haze!

