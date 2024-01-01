Get ready to be swept away by the Cookie Blizzard batch from In House Melts. This batch is a snowstorm of cookies, combining the flavors of Snowball and Ore*z strains. But don't be fooled by their innocent appearance, because these gummies pack a punch with a THC percentage of 72.34% and a CBG percentage of 5.35%. The terpene profile of this batch is dominated by Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Terpinolene, giving it a unique flavor and stoney, relaxing effects. With the added flavors of Mimosa and Watermelon, these gummies will transport you to a tropical paradise while still satisfying your sweet tooth. So grab a tin of Cookie Blizzard gummies and let this batch take you on a sweet and euphoric journey. Just be careful not to get caught in the blizzard, or you might find yourself in a cookie-induced haze!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.