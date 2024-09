Ever wonder what it feels like to ride a dragon and sip on a tropical cocktail at the same time? Welcome to Cranberry Zauce from In House Melts, where the flavors are as wild as a day in Jurassic Park (minus the raptor chases). With a terpene profile that’s 6.88% strong, featuring Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Pinene, this batch is like hitting the gas on a DeLorean and zooming straight into good vibes. Add in 73.28% THC and just enough CBG (3.49%) to keep you steady, and you’ve got yourself a one-way ticket to Chillville. Whether you’re ready to ride the creative wave or just need to unwind like a sloth on vacation, Cranberry Zauce will have you feeling like a superhero with a side of zen.

