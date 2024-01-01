Gear up for a fun rollercoaster ride with Crank Yanker gummies from Summit! This concoction, a fusion of BMT9 and Creamsicle strains, is akin to a laugh-out-loud puppet show for your noggin. Call your neighbor and ask if his refrigerator is running, because these gummies will keep you giggling and feeling invigorated all day! With a THC percentage of 72.27% and a terpene profile featuring Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, prepare yourself for a creative and daring high. The fruity mix of Blueberry and Guava adds an enjoyable twist. So, get your hands on a tin of Crank Yankers and get ready to play some mind games!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.