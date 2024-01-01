Gear up for a fun rollercoaster ride with Crank Yanker gummies from Summit! This concoction, a fusion of BMT9 and Creamsicle strains, is akin to a laugh-out-loud puppet show for your noggin. Call your neighbor and ask if his refrigerator is running, because these gummies will keep you giggling and feeling invigorated all day! With a THC percentage of 72.27% and a terpene profile featuring Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, prepare yourself for a creative and daring high. The fruity mix of Blueberry and Guava adds an enjoyable twist. So, get your hands on a tin of Crank Yankers and get ready to play some mind games!

