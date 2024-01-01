Get ready to be on cloud nine with Malek's Premium Cannabis Creme Puffs! These heavenly gummies are a mix of Russian Cream and Panda Puffs strains, a stellar combo that will pack quite a punch. With a terpene percentage of 4.75%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, these gummies are your ticket to the clouds, a lofty, happy high that will have your cheeks hurting from smiling so much. The THC content of 75.15% and CBG content of 3.21% will provide a euphoric high that feels like floating on cloud nine. So indulge in the delightful flavors of Mimosa and Sangria, and let Malek's Creme Puffs transport you to a fluffy dreamland!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.