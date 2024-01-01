Get ready to be on cloud nine with Malek's Premium Cannabis Creme Puffs! These heavenly gummies are a mix of Russian Cream and Panda Puffs strains, a stellar combo that will pack quite a punch. With a terpene percentage of 4.75%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, these gummies are your ticket to the clouds, a lofty, happy high that will have your cheeks hurting from smiling so much. The THC content of 75.15% and CBG content of 3.21% will provide a euphoric high that feels like floating on cloud nine. So indulge in the delightful flavors of Mimosa and Sangria, and let Malek's Creme Puffs transport you to a fluffy dreamland!

