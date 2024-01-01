Dante's Inferno? More like Dante's Dank-ferno! Our favorite underworld poet has hung up his quill and opened a dispensary, serving medicated gummies that promise a trip through the 9 Circles of Hell. Dante's decision to open a dispensary in Hell is a rebellious act, challenging the established order and offering a unique service to the inhabitants of the underworld, but he collaborated with Colorado Harvest Co to make sure these were just divine. With a 3.40% terpene blend featuring Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, and a THC (76.58%) and CBG (3.24%) content that would make a demon blush, these gummies are set to take you on a journey like no other. Available in Guava and Sangria flavors, they're the perfect sidekick for your descent into the unknown.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.