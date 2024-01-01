Dante's Inferno? More like Dante's Dank-ferno! Our favorite underworld poet has hung up his quill and opened a dispensary, serving medicated gummies that promise a trip through the 9 Circles of Hell. Dante's decision to open a dispensary in Hell is a rebellious act, challenging the established order and offering a unique service to the inhabitants of the underworld, but he collaborated with Colorado Harvest Co to make sure these were just divine. With a 3.40% terpene blend featuring Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, and a THC (76.58%) and CBG (3.24%) content that would make a demon blush, these gummies are set to take you on a journey like no other. Available in Guava and Sangria flavors, they're the perfect sidekick for your descent into the unknown.

