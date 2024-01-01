Experience ultimate relaxation with our Dialed Back… formula, crafted with care using our signature 10mg full spectrum solventless rosin as a base. True to character, our innovative sous vide batching technique ensures you get the same quality and consistency that you’re accustomed to.
This perfectly balanced gummy combines 10mg of solventless rosin with 10mg of pure CBD, totaling 20mg of cannabinoids. Crafted for those seeking deep relaxation, this formula is meant to guide you into a state of serene tranquility.
While Dialed In… Gummies is known for our exciting flavor combinations, and ever-changing selections from over 20 varieties, Dialed Back… consistently delivers the tantalizing taste of dragon fruit in each and every bite.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.