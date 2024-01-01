Fasten your mental seatbelts and prepare for takeoff with Dirtwire's electrifying performance at the Mission Ballroom on February 17th. To turbocharge your evening, Antero Sciences and Dialed In Gummies presents its special batch of Dirtwire gummies, a mind-blowing blend of Peach R*ngz and Blue Cheese strains. With a terpene percentage of 4.17%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Linalool, these gummies promise a mental marathon that'll keep you on your toes. With a THC content of 71.88% and a dollop of CBG at 1.25%, expect a thrilling and potent experience. So grab a tin, summon your squad, and brace yourself for a cosmic roller-coaster ride with Dirtwire's pulsating beats. Perfect for the deep thinkers, the party-lovers, and anyone who wants to have the time of their life without dozing off.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.