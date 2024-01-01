If you've got a sweet tooth and you're looking for a buzz, we've got the perfect gummies for you. Straight from the kitchen of the one and only Donny, these Donny's Cake Mix gummies from Colorado Harvest Company are causing quite the stir. They're as addictively delicious as Donny's famed dish and will have you reaching for seconds (and thirds). Crafted from a blend of Cake Mix and Donny Burger, these sugary treats pack in an array of flavors that tantalize the taste buds. And with a terpene profile boasting Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, you're in for a truly delightful ride. With a THC content of 71.55% and a CBG of 3.83%, these gummies are not just tasty but also give you a high that's as impressive as Donny's culinary skills. So go on, give in to the sweet temptation and savour Donny's secret recipe.

