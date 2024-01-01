If you've got a sweet tooth and you're looking for a buzz, we've got the perfect gummies for you. Straight from the kitchen of the one and only Donny, these Donny's Cake Mix gummies from Colorado Harvest Company are causing quite the stir. They're as addictively delicious as Donny's famed dish and will have you reaching for seconds (and thirds). Crafted from a blend of Cake Mix and Donny Burger, these sugary treats pack in an array of flavors that tantalize the taste buds. And with a terpene profile boasting Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, you're in for a truly delightful ride. With a THC content of 71.55% and a CBG of 3.83%, these gummies are not just tasty but also give you a high that's as impressive as Donny's culinary skills. So go on, give in to the sweet temptation and savour Donny's secret recipe.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.