Hear ye, hear ye! The Donut Membership is here, offering you a golden key to a universe of sugary indulgence and elevated experiences. Being part of this exclusive club is like being part of Soiku Bano's secret society, where 7.00% terpenes including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene are the secret handshake. These gummies don't just taste good, they pack a punch with 72.81% THC. They're the philosopher's stone of candy, turning ordinary experiences into gold. So, if you're a dreamer, a deep thinker, or just someone with a sweet tooth, grab a tin and let the Donut Membership rocket you to new galaxies of flavor and thought.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.