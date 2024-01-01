The Double Berry batch from iion Cannabis is here to help you double down on the relaxation and love vibes. Taking a leaf from the addictive rhythm of Pretty Lights' "Double Love," these gummies are your ticket to a night of ultimate sonic serenity and deep slumber. With a terpene blend of 5.24%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, these heavenly treats will deliver a flavor and impact that’s as potent as they come. And with a THC content of 71.59%, you’ll be riding a high that leaves you floating in a sea of tranquility. Be it unwinding after a grueling day or improving your sleep quality, Double Berry is your go-to solution for a double dose of relaxation and love.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.