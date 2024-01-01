The Double Berry batch from iion Cannabis is here to help you double down on the relaxation and love vibes. Taking a leaf from the addictive rhythm of Pretty Lights' "Double Love," these gummies are your ticket to a night of ultimate sonic serenity and deep slumber. With a terpene blend of 5.24%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, these heavenly treats will deliver a flavor and impact that’s as potent as they come. And with a THC content of 71.59%, you’ll be riding a high that leaves you floating in a sea of tranquility. Be it unwinding after a grueling day or improving your sleep quality, Double Berry is your go-to solution for a double dose of relaxation and love.

Show more