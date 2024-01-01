Get ready to double your pleasure and double your fun with the Double Cup batch from In House Melts. These gummies are like a superhero duo, combining the powers of Modified Grapes and Black Maple #22 to create an unstoppable force. With a terpene percentage of 8.27%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Pinene, these gummies are packed with flavor and potential effects. The Double Cup gummies come in two delicious flavors: Pineapple Cooler and Tropical Punch. So grab your tin of Double Cup gummies and get ready for a wild ride.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.