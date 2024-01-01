Get ready to double your pleasure and double your fun with the Double Cup batch from In House Melts. These gummies are like a superhero duo, combining the powers of Modified Grapes and Black Maple #22 to create an unstoppable force. With a terpene percentage of 8.27%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Pinene, these gummies are packed with flavor and potential effects. The Double Cup gummies come in two delicious flavors: Pineapple Cooler and Tropical Punch. So grab your tin of Double Cup gummies and get ready for a wild ride.

