Dive headfirst into a whirlpool of luscious sweetness with Dunkaruus gummies from In House Melts. This batch of gummies is a dynamic duo of flavors – the punchy Bottle Rocket Berry shaking hands with the exotic Guava. Your taste buds will be doing the cha-cha with every bite. With a terpene profile boasting of a 6.79% concentration, these gummies are loaded with Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, promising a zesty and invigorating effect. Don't bypass the cannabinoid champions – THC at a whopping 69.38% and CBG at 2.63%. It's like having your personal Avengers squad battling stress and fatigue, leaving you in a state of pure zen. So, pop open a tin of Dunkaruus gummies and take a chunk out of the extraordinary.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.