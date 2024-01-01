Dive headfirst into a whirlpool of luscious sweetness with Dunkaruus gummies from In House Melts. This batch of gummies is a dynamic duo of flavors – the punchy Bottle Rocket Berry shaking hands with the exotic Guava. Your taste buds will be doing the cha-cha with every bite. With a terpene profile boasting of a 6.79% concentration, these gummies are loaded with Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, promising a zesty and invigorating effect. Don't bypass the cannabinoid champions – THC at a whopping 69.38% and CBG at 2.63%. It's like having your personal Avengers squad battling stress and fatigue, leaving you in a state of pure zen. So, pop open a tin of Dunkaruus gummies and take a chunk out of the extraordinary.

