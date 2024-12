"Shift into high gear with Boulder Built’s E85 x Red Velvet, a hybrid strain that marries rich flavors with a smooth ride into relaxation! This unique blend boasts a THC content of 71.27% and a terpene profile of 4.76%, ensuring a well-rounded experience that’s sure to please.



Savor the delightful notes of Bottle Rocket Berry and Fruit Punch, a vibrant pairing that ignites your taste buds and lifts your mood. With top terpenes like Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, you’ll enjoy a calming effect that wraps you in comfort while keeping your energy up, perfect for creative pursuits or relaxed hangouts.



Thanks to its 2.98% CBG content, you’ll find that clarity accompanies your blissful relaxation, making E85 x Red Velvet an ideal companion for an afternoon adventure or an evening of creativity. So, buckle up and enjoy the journey!"

