Buckle up, because this batch is a turbo boost for your day! With a blend as potent as the Root Beer x I95 mix, Floor It! is like the adrenaline rush of a high-speed car chase. The gummies in these tins pack a punch with 69.94% THC and a dash of 3.80% CBG, giving you the power to zoom through any task. The 5.15% terpene profile, led by Caryophyllene and Limonene, revs up your senses for an exhilarating experience. So, pop a gummy, hit the gas, and race towards productivity like a sleek sports car leaving the competition in the dust!

