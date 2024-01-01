Florida Breath from In House Melts is the batch you need when you want to channel your inner Florida Man and embrace the breath of a gator. With a terpene percentage of 6.39%, this batch brings together the powerful flavors of Garlic Breath and Florida Pie, creating a combination that will leave you saying "See you later, alligator!" Just like the bizarre news stories involving Florida Man, these gummies will take you on a wild ride. Picture yourself sipping on a Hula Berry cocktail while lounging by a swamp, surrounded by the scent of Sangria. The THC percentage of 76.05% will provide a strong body high, perfect for end-of-day therapeutic relief and a good night's sleep. And if you're lucky enough to have a CBC percentage of 1.68%, you'll get an extra boost of relaxation. So grab a tin of Florida Breath and get ready for a Florida Man adventure like no other. It's time to roll the dice and see what the gator has in store for you.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.