Florida Breath from In House Melts is the batch you need when you want to channel your inner Florida Man and embrace the breath of a gator. With a terpene percentage of 6.39%, this batch brings together the powerful flavors of Garlic Breath and Florida Pie, creating a combination that will leave you saying "See you later, alligator!" Just like the bizarre news stories involving Florida Man, these gummies will take you on a wild ride. Picture yourself sipping on a Hula Berry cocktail while lounging by a swamp, surrounded by the scent of Sangria. The THC percentage of 76.05% will provide a strong body high, perfect for end-of-day therapeutic relief and a good night's sleep. And if you're lucky enough to have a CBC percentage of 1.68%, you'll get an extra boost of relaxation. So grab a tin of Florida Breath and get ready for a Florida Man adventure like no other. It's time to roll the dice and see what the gator has in store for you.

