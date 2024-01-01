Get ready to have a sippin' good time with Florida Drank from Antero. This batch is the perfect companion for a chill night in, offering a unique blend of flavors that will keep you coming back for more. With hints of Grape Punch and a touch of Mimosa, these gummies are like a party in your mouth. Forget about oranges, this ain't your grandma's Florida Drank. Whether you're unwinding after a long day or just looking to add a little extra fun to your evening, Florida Drank has got you covered. So sit back, relax, and let the flavors of the Sunshine State transport you to a state of pure bliss.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.