Get ready to have a sippin' good time with Florida Drank from Antero. This batch is the perfect companion for a chill night in, offering a unique blend of flavors that will keep you coming back for more. With hints of Grape Punch and a touch of Mimosa, these gummies are like a party in your mouth. Forget about oranges, this ain't your grandma's Florida Drank. Whether you're unwinding after a long day or just looking to add a little extra fun to your evening, Florida Drank has got you covered. So sit back, relax, and let the flavors of the Sunshine State transport you to a state of pure bliss.

Show more