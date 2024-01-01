Introducing Four Gary's from Host Cannabis, the batch that brings together the power of not one, not two, not even three, but four Garys! These gummies are like the Fantastic Four of the edible world, each Gary bringing their own unique flavor to the mix. With a terpene percentage of 4.89%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, you'll feel right as rain. With a THC content of 75.05% and CBG at 2.18%, Four Gary's is a batch that will leave you feeling like you can do anything; plant a new garden, relax by the pool or catch a show! So grab a tin of Four Gary's, embrace your inner hero, and join the ranks of the four Garys, a group that is as powerful as it is delicious!

Show more