Introducing Four Gary's from Host Cannabis, the batch that brings together the power of not one, not two, not even three, but four Garys! These gummies are like the Fantastic Four of the edible world, each Gary bringing their own unique flavor to the mix. With a terpene percentage of 4.89%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, you'll feel right as rain. With a THC content of 75.05% and CBG at 2.18%, Four Gary's is a batch that will leave you feeling like you can do anything; plant a new garden, relax by the pool or catch a show! So grab a tin of Four Gary's, embrace your inner hero, and join the ranks of the four Garys, a group that is as powerful as it is delicious!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.