Introducing Frank 'n' Berry, the batch that brings together the monstrous power of Big Bud and the enchanting allure of Purple Urkle. Like the monster and his bride (Frank & Berry), this batch is a creation that combines two extraordinary strains. Just as Frankenstein's monster was brought to life through scientific experiments, Frank 'n' Berry is the result of careful cultivation and expert craftsmanship from the team at Bonsai. With a terpene percentage of 4.71%, including dominant notes of Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Linalool, this batch offers carefree vibes and happy thoughts to get you through your day. The THC content of 74.45% and CBG content of 2.71% ensure a potent and uplifting effect. So, embrace the power of creation and indulge in the deliciously monstrous gummies of Frank 'n' Berry.

