Introducing Frank 'n' Berry, the batch that brings together the monstrous power of Big Bud and the enchanting allure of Purple Urkle. Like the monster and his bride (Frank & Berry), this batch is a creation that combines two extraordinary strains. Just as Frankenstein's monster was brought to life through scientific experiments, Frank 'n' Berry is the result of careful cultivation and expert craftsmanship from the team at Bonsai. With a terpene percentage of 4.71%, including dominant notes of Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Linalool, this batch offers carefree vibes and happy thoughts to get you through your day. The THC content of 74.45% and CBG content of 2.71% ensure a potent and uplifting effect. So, embrace the power of creation and indulge in the deliciously monstrous gummies of Frank 'n' Berry.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.