Get ready to hop into a world of relaxation with iion Cannabis' Frog Eye OG gummies. These tantalizing treats are infused with a potent blend of (Mazar x Blueberry) x (Skywalker OG x Chem 91), creating a truly unique experience. Instead of "eye of the tiger", it's more the "eye of the frog," these gummies will make you feel like the king of the jungle. With a THC content of 71.95% and CBG at 2.91%, this batch is perfect for those looking for a heavy, body-focused high. The terpene profile, with a percentage of 4.52%, is dominated by Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Terpinolene. So, if you're in need of some end-of-day therapeutic relief and a good night's sleep, these Frog Eye OG gummies are the perfect choice. Ribbit your way to relaxation and let the frog's eye guide you to a state of blissful tranquility.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.