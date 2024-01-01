Get ready to hop into a world of relaxation with iion Cannabis' Frog Eye OG gummies. These tantalizing treats are infused with a potent blend of (Mazar x Blueberry) x (Skywalker OG x Chem 91), creating a truly unique experience. Instead of "eye of the tiger", it's more the "eye of the frog," these gummies will make you feel like the king of the jungle. With a THC content of 71.95% and CBG at 2.91%, this batch is perfect for those looking for a heavy, body-focused high. The terpene profile, with a percentage of 4.52%, is dominated by Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Terpinolene. So, if you're in need of some end-of-day therapeutic relief and a good night's sleep, these Frog Eye OG gummies are the perfect choice. Ribbit your way to relaxation and let the frog's eye guide you to a state of blissful tranquility.

