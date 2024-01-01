Get ready to level up with the Fruit Juice liquid gummies simple syrup batch from The Trichome Collective. This potent blend of Lemon Heads and Papaya Juice strains is like a power-up for your day. With a terpene percentage of 6.42%, this batch is packed with flavor and potential. With a THC content of 73.8% and CBG at 2.83%, this batch is perfect for those looking to enhance their creativity or unwind after a long day. So whether you're a gamer, an artist, or just in need of a little pick-me-up, the Fruit Juice liquid gummies simple syrup is your secret weapon.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.