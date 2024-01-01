Get ready to level up with the Fruit Juice liquid gummies simple syrup batch from The Trichome Collective. This potent blend of Lemon Heads and Papaya Juice strains is like a power-up for your day. With a terpene percentage of 6.42%, this batch is packed with flavor and potential. With a THC content of 73.8% and CBG at 2.83%, this batch is perfect for those looking to enhance their creativity or unwind after a long day. So whether you're a gamer, an artist, or just in need of a little pick-me-up, the Fruit Juice liquid gummies simple syrup is your secret weapon.

