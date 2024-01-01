Get ready to take a bite out of summer with iion Cannabis' Fruit Medley gummies. Like a delicious fruit cup in the summer breeze, these gummies are a refreshing treat that will transport you to a sunny picnic in the park. Packed with a mix of fruity flavors, including Blueberry and Honeydew, these gummies are the perfect companion for a day of relaxation and fun. With a terpene percentage of 3.22%, including the top three terpenes Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, these gummies offer effects that will leave you feeling uplifted but still blissfully relaxed. So grab a tin of Fruit Medley gummies and let the fruity goodness take you on a blissful journey.

