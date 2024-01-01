Get ready to take a bite out of summer with iion Cannabis' Fruit Medley gummies. Like a delicious fruit cup in the summer breeze, these gummies are a refreshing treat that will transport you to a sunny picnic in the park. Packed with a mix of fruity flavors, including Blueberry and Honeydew, these gummies are the perfect companion for a day of relaxation and fun. With a terpene percentage of 3.22%, including the top three terpenes Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, these gummies offer effects that will leave you feeling uplifted but still blissfully relaxed. So grab a tin of Fruit Medley gummies and let the fruity goodness take you on a blissful journey.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.