Indulge in the intergalactic flavors of our Fruity P*bblez Treats from Rancho Relaxo. Like a bowl of alien cereal, these gummies are a fusion of Pineapple Cooler and Sangria flavors that will transport your taste buds to another dimension. With a terpene profile dominated by Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, these gummies offer delicious flavors and intergalactic effects. Combined with a THC content of 69.79% and CBG at 4.05%, these treats are a cosmic delight that will leave you feeling relaxed and blissful. So grab your tin of Fruity P*bblez Treats and prepare for a flavor journey that is truly out of this world.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.