Indulge in the intergalactic flavors of our Fruity P*bblez Treats from Rancho Relaxo. Like a bowl of alien cereal, these gummies are a fusion of Pineapple Cooler and Sangria flavors that will transport your taste buds to another dimension. With a terpene profile dominated by Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, these gummies offer delicious flavors and intergalactic effects. Combined with a THC content of 69.79% and CBG at 4.05%, these treats are a cosmic delight that will leave you feeling relaxed and blissful. So grab your tin of Fruity P*bblez Treats and prepare for a flavor journey that is truly out of this world.

