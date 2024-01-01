Cash rules everything around me, but these G-Money gummies from The Trichome Collective make me feel like a million bucks. With a mix of Cap Junky and Melted Strawberries strains, these gummies are a powerful force in relaxation and mood enhancement. The terpene profile of 6.43% includes Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, which provide a soothing and uplifting effect. With THC levels at 77.3% and CBG at 3.36%, these gummies are sure to make you feel wealthy and successful. With these G-Money gummies, you'll feel like you're on top of the world.

Show more