Prepare to feel the surge with Single Source's Garlic Diesel gummies. This explosive blend of Sour Diesel and GMO strains is your perfect sidekick, turning you into a superhuman in no time. Boasting a whopping THC level of 72.56% and CBG at 2.72%, these gummies are not for the faint of heart. The superhero trio of terpenes - Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene - account for 5.20% of the punch, adding a flavorful kick and impact. So, buckle up, grab your Garlic Diesel gummy stash, and get ready to slay the day, one gummy at a time.

