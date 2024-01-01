Prepare to feel the surge with Single Source's Garlic Diesel gummies. This explosive blend of Sour Diesel and GMO strains is your perfect sidekick, turning you into a superhuman in no time. Boasting a whopping THC level of 72.56% and CBG at 2.72%, these gummies are not for the faint of heart. The superhero trio of terpenes - Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene - account for 5.20% of the punch, adding a flavorful kick and impact. So, buckle up, grab your Garlic Diesel gummy stash, and get ready to slay the day, one gummy at a time.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.