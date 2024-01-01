GG #4 from Host Cannabis is like a tin of Grandma's famous homemade goodies, but with a twist of humor and wit. Just like Grandma GG, this batch is a beloved figure in the family, bringing smiles and laughter to anyone who indulges. With a terpene percentage of 4.71%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, these gummies are a delicious treat that will tickle your taste buds. The THC level of 72.98% and CBG level of 1.57% ensure that these gummies will provide a delightful and uplifting experience, leaving you feeling like you're floating on cloud nine. So, grab a tin of GG #4, with flavors like Grape Punch and Honeydew, and get ready for a whimsical journey of flavor and fun.

Show more