GG #4 from Host Cannabis is like a tin of Grandma's famous homemade goodies, but with a twist of humor and wit. Just like Grandma GG, this batch is a beloved figure in the family, bringing smiles and laughter to anyone who indulges. With a terpene percentage of 4.71%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, these gummies are a delicious treat that will tickle your taste buds. The THC level of 72.98% and CBG level of 1.57% ensure that these gummies will provide a delightful and uplifting experience, leaving you feeling like you're floating on cloud nine. So, grab a tin of GG #4, with flavors like Grape Punch and Honeydew, and get ready for a whimsical journey of flavor and fun.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.