Get your tickets ready for Ghost Train Haze! This selection from Host Cannabis will transport you on a thrilling, goosebump-inducing journey full of twists and turns. Boasting a mix of Ghost OG and Neville's Wreck strains, this batch is your conductor on an expedition full of chills and thrills. Its terpene profile, featuring Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Terpinolene, plays the perfect ghostly soundtrack to this mysterious adventure. With a THC level of 70.54% and a MASSIVE CBG level of 8.12%, this batch is like a Halloween treat bag full of goodies! So, hop on the Ghost Train Haze, buckle up, and prepare yourself for the most bewitching trip of your life!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.