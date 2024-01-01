Get your tickets ready for Ghost Train Haze! This selection from Host Cannabis will transport you on a thrilling, goosebump-inducing journey full of twists and turns. Boasting a mix of Ghost OG and Neville's Wreck strains, this batch is your conductor on an expedition full of chills and thrills. Its terpene profile, featuring Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Terpinolene, plays the perfect ghostly soundtrack to this mysterious adventure. With a THC level of 70.54% and a MASSIVE CBG level of 8.12%, this batch is like a Halloween treat bag full of goodies! So, hop on the Ghost Train Haze, buckle up, and prepare yourself for the most bewitching trip of your life!

