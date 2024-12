Indulge in the tantalizing blend of cannabinoids and terpenes found in Granny's Apple Sass from Summit. With a potent mix of Apple Fritter and Creamsicle strains, this batch offers a unique experience that will uplift your spirits and energize your mind. Feel the effects of 68.73% THC and 1.07% CBG working in harmony to provide a sense of euphoria and relaxation, while terpenes like Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool enhance the overall experience. Whether you need a mood boost or a moment of calm, Granny's Apple Sass is your go-to companion for a delightful and invigorating journey.

read more