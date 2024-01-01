Prepare to have your taste buds dazzled by Voda's Glazed Banana gummies, infused with the delicious flavors of Fruit Punch and Sangria. These gummies are like a dynamic duo of a banana and a donut, combining the best of both worlds into one irresistible treat. With a THC percentage of 73.06% and CBG percentage of 2.78%, these gummies pack a powerful punch. The massive terpene profile of 7.19% includes Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, adding an extra layer of kick to your stoney night. So whether you're craving a fruity dessert or a refreshing snack, these Glazed Banana gummies will transport you to a world of sweet indulgence. Get ready to savor the flavors and experience the potent, sleepy-time effects of Glazed Banana gummies from Voda!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.