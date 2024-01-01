Prepare to have your taste buds dazzled by Voda's Glazed Banana gummies, infused with the delicious flavors of Fruit Punch and Sangria. These gummies are like a dynamic duo of a banana and a donut, combining the best of both worlds into one irresistible treat. With a THC percentage of 73.06% and CBG percentage of 2.78%, these gummies pack a powerful punch. The massive terpene profile of 7.19% includes Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, adding an extra layer of kick to your stoney night. So whether you're craving a fruity dessert or a refreshing snack, these Glazed Banana gummies will transport you to a world of sweet indulgence. Get ready to savor the flavors and experience the potent, sleepy-time effects of Glazed Banana gummies from Voda!

Show more