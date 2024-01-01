Prepare your smug stoner grin as you chomp down on these GMO gummies from Single Source. Like the culinary and marijuana love child of garlic, mushrooms, and onions, these treats are a potent blend of Girl Scout Cookies and Chem Dog strains. With a terpene count of 4.88% (including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene), these gummies promise a flavor explosion in your mouth. And with THC levels of 75.88% and CBG at 2.57%, you're in for a high that's as stoney as bologna. So, take a leap of faith, bite into the magic of these GMO gummies, and prepare to surf the wave of pure stoner euphoria.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.