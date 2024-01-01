Prepare your smug stoner grin as you chomp down on these GMO gummies from Single Source. Like the culinary and marijuana love child of garlic, mushrooms, and onions, these treats are a potent blend of Girl Scout Cookies and Chem Dog strains. With a terpene count of 4.88% (including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene), these gummies promise a flavor explosion in your mouth. And with THC levels of 75.88% and CBG at 2.57%, you're in for a high that's as stoney as bologna. So, take a leap of faith, bite into the magic of these GMO gummies, and prepare to surf the wave of pure stoner euphoria.

Show more