Say hello to the GO Rhin GO! batch from High Country Healing, a delightful fusion of Blue Sherbert and Zk*ttlez strains. This batch is as enjoyable and fun as Rhin, a local connoisseur of Dialed In Gummies. Rhin's passion for Dialed In Gummies is a testament to their deliciousness, and this batch has struck gold! These gummies are loaded with a 2.41% terpene profile, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Linalool, promising a flavor-filled adventure. The THC content of 70.61% and CBG concentration of 3.22% ensure an experience that's head and shoulders above the rest. So, get your hands on a can of GO Rhin GO! in Grape Punch and Sour Apple variants and join Rhin's fan club for these scrumptious candies.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.