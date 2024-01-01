Say hello to the GO Rhin GO! batch from High Country Healing, a delightful fusion of Blue Sherbert and Zk*ttlez strains. This batch is as enjoyable and fun as Rhin, a local connoisseur of Dialed In Gummies. Rhin's passion for Dialed In Gummies is a testament to their deliciousness, and this batch has struck gold! These gummies are loaded with a 2.41% terpene profile, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Linalool, promising a flavor-filled adventure. The THC content of 70.61% and CBG concentration of 3.22% ensure an experience that's head and shoulders above the rest. So, get your hands on a can of GO Rhin GO! in Grape Punch and Sour Apple variants and join Rhin's fan club for these scrumptious candies.

